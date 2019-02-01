Carport Collapse: SUV gets trapped under fallen Moline carport

MOLINE, Illinois — A Moline resident’s SUV got stuck under a carport that collapsed under the weight of recent snow.

Donn Griffin, who lives on 6th Street in Moline, told News 8 that his carport collapsed Thursday evening, January 31. He said he heard a big sound and then discovered his carport had fallen on one side, describing it looking “like the carport had turned into a blanket.”

He said the carport was six or seven years old and he’d never had any issues with it in the past, adding that it hasn’t ever “had this much snow on it.”

Don said he submitted a claim with his insurance company, but until he hears back, he has to leave his SUV and broken carport in place.

“I just hope that it gets fixed as soon as it can,” he said.