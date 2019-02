Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa- The man charged with murder in the death of a Fairfield Iowa woman, has entered a written plea of not guilty.

Police initially arrested Douglas Foster as a material witness in the case, but investigators say foster killed lea ponce in January.

Her body was found along Highway 38 just North of Muscatine.

Autopsy results say Ponce died from blunt force trauma to the head.