8 Weeks of Winter Fun: A warmer way to run

Winter can be a tough time to stay active in the Midwest. That's why WQAD News 8 is partnering with ORA Orthopedics to help people find ways to get out and move with "8 Weeks of Winter Fun."

During week three of our winter journey to stay active, News 8 sports team Matt Randazzo and Kory Kuffler checked out how runners can stay active during the winter.

The cold months of the year are some of the toughest runners will face. Running into obstacles like uneven surfaces, weather conditions, an earlier dusk, and cold. Dr. Suleman Hussain from ORA Orthopedics says wearing the right clothing can make all the difference.

But running outside isn't the only option.

The Two Rivers YMCA in Moline has may people taking to the treadmill as a way to keep moving. Acting as another way to keep runners on their training schedule all year long.