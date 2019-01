× Village of Atkinson without water

ATKINSON, Illinois — The village of Atkinson is without water after a water main break on Jan. 31.

The whole village’s water is shut off, the village clerk said.

Atkinson is a village of nearly 1,000 people according to the last census. It’s located between Geneseo and Anawan.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is available.