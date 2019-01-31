This is officially the coldest morning in Quad City history!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperature records have been kept in the Quad Cities since the 1880s and no morning has been colder than this one. Here are the six coldest tempeartures in the Quad Cities:

-33° January 31, 2019 (occurred this morning around 7:00 a.m.) -28° January 30, 2019 (occurred last night before midnight) -28° February 3, 1996 -27° January 16, 2009 -27° January 2, 1979 -27° January 5, 1884

The all-time cold record was tied at -28° before midnight last night. Because of that, January 30th will be the second coldest on record but the cold temperature didn't occur in the morning. This morning, temperatures dropped even further to -33°, breaking the all-time record by five degrees!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen