Snow & Cold: Bad for afternoon commuters

Snow will overspread the area through the early afternoon hours. Because temperatures are around zero in many spots, this will bring about two problems:
- Roadway surface temperatures are extremely cold. Salt and chemicals will not work in conditions like this.
- The snow will be extremely fluffy. Because of that, I wouldn't be surprised to see a few places receive up to 4 inches of snow.
This will be a quick-hitting system, ending around 9pm tonight. There will be less snow for East-Central Iowa with the most from the QCA, points east. Here's a look at our midday computer models:
Be safe out there!
-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen