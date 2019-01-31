Click here for closings and cancellations

Snow & Cold: Bad for afternoon commuters

Posted 11:35 am, January 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50AM, January 31, 2019

Snow will overspread the area through the early afternoon hours. Because temperatures are around zero in many spots, this will bring about two problems:

  1. Roadway surface temperatures are extremely cold. Salt and chemicals will not work in conditions like this.
  2. The snow will be extremely fluffy. Because of that, I wouldn't be surprised to see a few places receive up to 4 inches of snow.

This will be a quick-hitting system, ending around 9pm tonight. There will be less snow for East-Central Iowa with the most from the QCA, points east. Here's a look at our midday computer models:

 

Be safe out there!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen