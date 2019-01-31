× Illinois State Police issue warning ahead of Superbowl 53

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois- The Illinois SP have announced increased patrols and enforcement ahead of the Superbowl weekend.

“If you drive impaired, expect to be pulled over and arrested.”

ISP Troopers say that statewide they will be strictly enforcing the FATAL-4 violations, which include; DUI, Speeding, Distracted Driving, and Seat Belt compliance, all of which are leading factors in fatal traffic crashes.

The agency released some stats from last years Superbowl:

During the 52nd Super Bowl weekend in 2018, ISP Troopers made over 60 DUI arrests and issued over 2,300 citations statewide, including over 760 speed, 320 seatbelt, and 160 alcohol-related citations.

During the 2018 Super Bowl weekend, ISP also investigated three alcohol-related crashes and one fatal traffic crash.