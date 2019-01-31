2 women safe after Moline home becomes fully engulfed in flames overnight

MOLINE, Illinois- Two women are safe after their home became fully engulfed in flames at around 4:00 a.m. in Moline.
It happened the 4300 block of 11th Street A. The home is just to the east of the Target, south of John Deere Road.
A Rock Island County Sheriff's Deputy said the women were staying elsewhere after experiencing electrical issues on the night of January 30.
A neighbor called for help after noticing the home's roof fully engulfed in flames.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they rushed inside the home and rescued two dogs.
The dogs are safe and are expected to survive the fire.
They have been placed in a MetroLink Bus on the scene, which is serving as a warming shelter for the family affected and for the dozens of first-repsonders braving the historic cold while responding to this fire.
Temperatures were nearing 30 degrees below zero on the morning the flames broke out.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.