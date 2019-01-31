2 women safe after Moline home becomes fully engulfed in flames overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois- Two women are safe after their home became fully engulfed in flames at around 4:00 a.m. in Moline.

It happened the 4300 block of 11th Street A. The home is just to the east of the Target, south of John Deere Road.

A Rock Island County Sheriff's Deputy said the women were staying elsewhere after experiencing electrical issues on the night of January 30.

A neighbor called for help after noticing the home's roof fully engulfed in flames.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they rushed inside the home and rescued two dogs.

The dogs are safe and are expected to survive the fire.

They have been placed in a MetroLink Bus on the scene, which is serving as a warming shelter for the family affected and for the dozens of first-repsonders braving the historic cold while responding to this fire.

Temperatures were nearing 30 degrees below zero on the morning the flames broke out.

A MetroLink bus has been brought in to keep people warm as the response to this fire grows in Moline. pic.twitter.com/IQtkZ46Q18 — Ryan Jenkins (@RyanJenkins_TV) January 31, 2019

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. WQAD News 8 has a team on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.