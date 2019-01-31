Family of frozen pants: News 8 viewer finds humor in frigid temps

KEITHSBURG, Illinois — A News 8 viewer was able to find some humor in the negative temperatures that blasted the Quad Cities area in late January.

Keithsburg resident Tara Schrock used the cold weather to her advantage and made a pseudo family photo using some frozen blue jeans. She said she came up with the idea to share on social media.

“I have many Canadian friends who are always cracking up because we don’t handle the negative temps here very well,” said Tara.

On Wednesday, January 30, Tara said she asked each of her family members to lend her a pair of their jeans. She wet them all down in hot water and hung them outside. During her first attempt at the gag, Tara said the jeans froze so fast that she didn’t have time to shape them.

On Thursday she tried again. She wet the jeans down and quickly shaped them outdoors.

“It literally only takes a few minutes!” she said.

Many others have pulled this stunt with the cold temperatures in the past. A neighborhood in Minnesota was hit with the frozen pants joke back in 2016.