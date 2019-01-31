× Extreme Cold: More flights cancelled Thursday, passengers return to QC International Airport finding cars that won’t start

MOLINE, Illinois – Extreme cold has grounded thousands of flights across the Midwest, including at least another 18 flights on January 31 at the Quad City International airport.

On Wednesday, nearly two dozen flights cancelled in and out of Moline.

Airport leaders are urging flyers to track their flights to see when and if they will take off on Thursday.

In Chicago, nearly 2,000 flights have been cancelled or delayed because of the extreme cold.

Some airline passengers who are returning to the Quad Cities are being met with a new challenge.

The extreme cold has left several cars in the parking lot with dead batteries.

Officials are taking to social media and their website to remind flyers that help is available.

“Please call for help,” reads a note to passengers.

The note gives instructions on how to contact the airport’s public safety team.

“It’s too cold to wait in your car or outside,” said the note. “Stay inside and await help.”