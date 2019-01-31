Crash near Coralville, IA blocks westbound traffic on I-80

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Traffic was being detoured around the Iowa City and Coralville areas after a crash on Interstate 80.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the crash was causing a 13-minute delay for drivers headed westbound and a five-minute delay for drivers headed toward the Quad Cities.

I-80 was blocked Thursday afternoon, January 31 between Exits 242 and 240.

The detour in place was taking drivers up Highway 1, through Solon, westward onto Route 30 and then south back down through North Liberty on Interstate 380.

