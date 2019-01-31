Ariana Grande fixes Japanese tattoo after it misspells ‘7 Rings’ as ‘barbecue grill’

(CNN) — Ariana Grande wanted to celebrate her new hit single but ended up celebrating “barbecue” instead.

The singer got a palm tattoo with Japanese character symbols meant to honor the single “7 Rings.”

In an Instagram story Thursday, Grande posted a new video of her tattoo with the spelling corrected and thanked her doctor for the painkillers:

“Slightly better. Thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavasard for being a legend. And to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke). Rip tiny charcoal grill. Miss you man. I actually really liked u,” she wrote.

Her previous post, now deleted, was widely mocked for the misspelling.

“Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings,” one person tweeted. “If you want to know about 七輪, just google ‘SHICHIRIN.'”

Grande had acknowledged, in two now-deleted tweets, that her new tat was missing some symbols.

“Indeed, I left out ‘つの指’ which should have gone in between. It hurt like f**k n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao,” she tweeted. “But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.”

“Also…. huge fan of tiny bbq grills.”