× Accident on I-74 bridge briefly halts Illinois-bound traffic

UPDATE (8:00 a.m.) — BETTENDORF, Iowa — Traffic is again moving after an accident caused a delay in traffic for 15 minutes.

Both lanes appear to be moving again according to the Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cams.

EARLIER (7:45 a.m.) — An accident on the ramp leading to the bridge span is slowing traffic heading into Illinois.

A picture from the Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cam shows traffic backed up to Middle Road in Bettendorf before heading into Illinois.

It’s unclear what caused the accident.

Drivers should expect delays or find an alternate route.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is available.