A 3rd record of the day likely take place this evening… Warming on track

That’s right! The -33 degree low from this morning not only broke the low set back in January 31st, ’96 of -21 but the ALL-TIME RECORD which took place on February 3rd, also in ’96.

The third likely new record will come with the snow. Old record for most snowfall for January is 26.7″. We’re at 25.9″. Snow is increasing in coverage from west to east. Amounts of 1 to 4 inches of dry fluffy snow is expected with the highest around the I80 corridor. Given the very cold conditions outside, road chemicals will not be very effective. So, roadways will be a bit hazardous in spots.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued along and north of the a line from Tipton to Muscatine, IA through Aledo, Galesburg and Peoria, IL until midnight. That does include the immediate Quad Cities. I believe the last of the snowflakes will end just before that.

The departure of the arctic cold blast will result in a steady climb in temperatures in the days ahead. Temperatures will slowly rise in the single digits overnight before climbing in the 20s for highs on Friday. But it doesn’t stop there! After seeing highs between 40 to 45 degrees both Saturday and Sunday come highs peaking on Monday around the 50 degree mark!

Is there a price to pay with this warm up? You bet. As we slowly melt the snow we’ll add moisture to the air, thus leading to fog and drizzle combo for the weekend. By Sunday night a system pulls in returning rain before ending on Monday morning.

The departure of this system will cool off our numbers in the 30s with a rain/snow mix developing later Tuesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

