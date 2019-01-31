× 49-year-old charged with stalking and harassing a minor

DAVENPORT, Iowa- A Solon Iowa man was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to cyberstalking.

According to a release from the DOJ, between October 31, 2016, and November 2, 2016, Daniel Lee Stone 49, texted over 170 messages to a teen girl.

These texts included statements that offered “cash and other goodies,” and statements such as, “I know where you live,” “Can I

knock on your door,” and “Ok, but I will always be right there watching you.”

The girl made repeated requests to Stone to stop texting and harassing her, making it clear she was uncomfortable with the text messages.

The texts didn’t stop, and after Stone claimed to be outside her house the girl called the police.

Stone admitted he sent these text messages with the intent to harass or intimidate the girl.