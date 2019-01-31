Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local sports in the QC has been wiped out the last 3 days thanks to Mother nature. It's the end of the brutal 2 week stretch that has frustrated athletes, sportscasters, and especially athletic directors. Many have been scrambling now for times, dates and locations to make up games with the postseason quickly approaching. In one case, the North girls are set to play 7 games in 9 days.