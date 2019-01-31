Local sports in the QC has been wiped out the last 3 days thanks to Mother nature. It's the end of the brutal 2 week stretch that has frustrated athletes, sportscasters, and especially athletic directors. Many have been scrambling now for times, dates and locations to make up games with the postseason quickly approaching. In one case, the North girls are set to play 7 games in 9 days.
-
TBK Bank Sports Complex to host Iowa Soccer Championship Series
-
Shaquille O’Neal, Houston officer team up to cover cost of 7-year-old’s funeral
-
MLB catching coach speaking at a Bettendorf baseball expo
-
Remembering the past through a vintage football game
-
Homeless man gets AFC Championship tickets after helping Chiefs player who got stuck in snow driving to playoff game
-
-
New tourism director brings big city ideas to the Quad Cities
-
Man charged after 5 girls – trapped in Polish ‘escape room’ – die in fire
-
‘Fresh Prince’ star Alfonso Ribeiro sues Fortnite over use of dance his character Carlton popularized
-
Boys basketball season tips off, Volleyball All-Star game, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley signings
-
Fortnite security flaw exposed 80 million accounts
-
-
TBK Bank Sports Complex draws in professional soccer team to hold tryouts
-
Patience pays off for PV’s Beinborn
-
Hockey fight leads to suspension for 2 players and coach from QC Storm