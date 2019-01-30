YOUR HEALTH: Want to look younger? Don’t forget the hands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA MONICA, California – Renee Gilbert is 62.

She works hard to keep her face and body youthful but says her hands were an age give-away.

"I felt my hands were getting very bony and very veiny and that they were possibly showing my age."

The back of the hands naturally lose volume as we age.

With its new FDA approval, Restylane Lyft is now given in four to five subcutaneous injections.

It's hyaluronic acid, a natural substance in the skin that gives it fullness but goes away as we age.

"It picks up water and you can get a very nice firm, but gentle look to the hands, and the second way is it does stimulate collagen production," explained Dr. Ava Shamban, dermatologist and owner of Skin 5.

The back of the hands get a massage to spread the fluid evenly. It takes about a half hour, and there's no pain or recovery time.

The effect is immediate and sustained.

"It acts almost like a pillow and so all the veins and the tendons sink deep, back where they're supposed to be," said Dr. Shamban. "You don't see it."

NEW TECHNOLOGY: Restylane Lyft is the first injectable to be approved for outside the face. Some side effects include itching at the injection spot, redness, pain and headaches but they get resolved after two weeks. In a recent study, it was stated that 86% of the subjects saw improvement only after three months of treatment, and 76% saw improvement after six months. Dr. Ava Shamban, owner of Ava M.D. and Skin Five, said that your hands should look the same as they do when you leave the office for the first time.

Renee's thrilled with the results.

"This is an excellent option that brings in some youthfulness to the hands."

She says her friends are lining up to get the treatment, too.

If this story has impacted your life or prompted you or someone you know to seek or change treatments, please let us know by contacting Jim Mertens at jim.mertens@wqad.com or Marjorie Bekaert Thomas at mthomas@ivanhoe.com.