Wheel of Misfortune: Michael Thomas

Every Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 32-year-old Michael Thomas. He's 5'9", 155 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted in Scott County for felon in possession of a firearm, possession controlled substance and interference with official acts.

Police say he was last known to be living in Quincy, Illinois. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.