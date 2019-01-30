Watch: Moline school administrators cancel school with music video trend

MOLINE, Illinois – A group of administrators from the Moline-Coal Valley School District took to YouTube to cancel school on Jan. 29.

The four administers took turns singing and rapping alternate lyrics to “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake.

“I got that feeling, inside my bones, and it goes BRRRRRRR!” Brian Prybil, principal of Washington Elementary, sang.

The production lasts nearly three minutes and features the administrators’ creative lyrics, winter gear and even a winter video background.

Earlier this week, a superintendent in Rock Falls, Illinois cancelled school by singing along to “Take It Easy.” An Iowa administrator also made news last year for his musical parodies.

The administrators are Tom Ferguson, principal of Logan Elementary; Steve Etheridge, principal of Bicentennial Elementary; Dr. Brian Prybil, principal of Washington Elementary; and Lynsy Oswald, assistant principal Hamilton Elementary.