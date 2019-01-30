WANTED: info on Galesburg solider found dead, $5,000 reward

GALESBURG, Illinois- Grieving parents are offering a $5,000 reward after a year has passed with no answers on their dead son.
Sandra Halsne and Keith Smith have decided to offer a $5,000 reward “for the arrest and conviction” of those involved in Tyler Smith’s death.
So far their donation page has raised more than $5,000 with less than 120 donors on Facebook. That's around $41 per person.
Galesburg PD already has Tyler Smith on the CrimeStoppers list and are asking for information to aid in the investigation of his death. The reward the parents are offering is seperate from the CrimeStoppers reward.
Police have stated that its unlikely that an arrest will be made according to them Smith's drowning was not the result of foul play or any kind of assault.
Investigator Christensen said the investigation remains open “because someone could come forward".
According to The Register Mail:
"Sandra Halsne said part of what motivates her belief that her son met with some kind of foul play before drowning is based on a time frame established by Tyler Smith’s cellphone and surveillance footage from a business on the corner of Main and West streets."