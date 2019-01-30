WANTED: info on Galesburg solider found dead, $5,000 reward

Galesburg PD already has Tyler Smith on the CrimeStoppers list and are asking for information to aid in the investigation of his death. The reward the parents are offering is seperate from the CrimeStoppers reward.

Police have stated that its unlikely that an arrest will be made according to them Smith's drowning was not the result of foul play or any kind of assault.

Investigator Christensen said the investigation remains open “because someone could come forward".

According to The Register Mail: