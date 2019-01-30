Rock Falls mobile home is “a total loss” after fire

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — A fire broke out at a mobile home Wednesday evening, January 30.

The fire started around 4 in the afternoon at the 1600 block of Riverdale Road. A spokesperson from the Rock Falls Fire Department said crews were on scene until 6:00 p.m.

Firefighters have yet to determine the cause of the blaze but had the fire under control within an hour

They consider the trailer a total loss, but no one was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters say they struggled with the cold more than the fire itself.