× Illinois communities affected by power outages during extreme cold

Several Illinois communities are without power during one of the coldest days in state history.

Reports from power companies’ outage maps show four communities where outages are affecting large groups of people. Information listed is taken from the outage maps.

Eldena (9:55 a.m.) – 42 people are affected. Crews are currently working on the issue, which is listed as an equipment problem. Estimated restoration is at 11 a.m. on Jan. 30. Eldena is covered by ComEd.

New Windsor (10:00 a.m.) – 459 people are affected. Two main outages have happened, one of which has been caused by wire damage. The outage started at 5:20 a.m. on Jan. 30, and estimated restoration has not been determined. Windsor is covered by Ameren.

Spring Valley (10:00 a.m.) – 112 people are affected in and around Spring Valley. Outages started as early at 4:27 a.m. today, caused in part by wire damage. Estimated restoration is expected between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Spring Valley is covered by Ameren.

Sterling (9:55 a.m.) – 181 people are affected. Crews have been working on the issue, but more people are needed to help fix at least one damaged power line. Estimated restoration is at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30. Sterling is covered by ComEd.

News 8 has a reporter in Windsor, Illinois. We will be providing updates as we learn more information.