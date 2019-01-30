Hope Creek Care Center executive director resigns

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The Executive Director of Hope Creek Care Center has resigned effective February 15th.

In a letter to Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snyder, Cassie Baker said she would take a hands-on role to assist in making the transition as seamless as possible. Baker didn’t say why she was leaving, but said that the change would be “beneficial to her long-term career goals and objectives.”

Her decision to step down comes just two weeks after Hope Creek advisory board president Jessey Hullon resigned and publicly called for the dissolution of the advisory body.

It also comes amid lingering financial concerns at the Rock Island County-owned nursing home. On January 15th, the Rock Island County Board approved a study that will look at the care center’s financial situation and future.

Hope Creek is more than $4 million in debt.