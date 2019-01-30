× Garage and car a “total loss” after space heaters and extension cords cause Burlington fire

BURLINGTON, Iowa- An improvised system of space heaters and extension cords caused a large fire in Burlington.

A large fire and a potential lesson for others are the results of a custom rigged system of extension cords and space heaters in a Burlington garage fire.

Wednesday, January 30, firefighters say they battled a garage fire for 30 minutes. The garage is considered a total loss but is insured.

Officials say the damage is estimated at $15,000 to the structure.

A 1997 Audi that was in the garage is also considered a total loss.

The owners say the garage was being heated with space heaters using extension cords in preparation for repairs to the car.

Fire Marshal Mark Crooks says twelve Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by two West Burlington firefighters.

There were no injuries.