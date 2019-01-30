× Frigid temps prompt mail service suspension in parts of the Midwest

Mail service was postponed in parts of five states, including Illinois and Iowa because of frigid temperatures.

On Wednesday, January 30, the U.S. Postal Service said it would not deliver mail because of a dangerous Arctic air blast. Mail was suspended in Minnesota, western Wisconsin and Nebraska as well.

Temperatures in the Quad Cities were forecast to dip down to -26° with a high of -11° (and that’s not including wind chills).

The suspension also includes picking up mail from businesses and collection boxes, and picking up packages from residences and business.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.