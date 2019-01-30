× Former Davenport fire chief files lawsuit against the city, city administrator

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport’s former Fire Chief Lynn Washburn has filed a lawsuit against the City of Davenport and City Administrator Corrin Spiegel.

The suit, filed in January of 2019, claims Washburn was discriminated against for her gender and age. It goes on to say these actions “created a hostile work environment” which “caused (Washburn) emotional distress.”

Washburn was employed with the city from 2011 through July of 2017 when she was terminated, at age 59.

Previous reports indicate Washburn lost her job over misuse of taxpayer money. The lawsuit, however, alleges that Washburn lost her job in part due to her age.

“In the year before (Washburn’s) termination, two coworkers the Public Works Director and the Information Technology Director, both in their 50s, were removed from their positions by Spiegel,” read the lawsuit. Around the same time another worker, age 59, was demoted and was given a lesser salary.

“None of the demoted or discharged individuals had received any previous disciplinary action,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit explains Washburn’s search for new employment since being terminated. She’s applied for positions at around two dozen locations, with no luck.

Fire Chief Mike Carlsten has stepped into Washburn’s former role.