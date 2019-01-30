× Cold weather deaths rising, includes University of Iowa student

IOWA CITY, Iowa- The frigid temperatures have claimed multiple lives in the Midwest, including a University of Iowa student.

Various reports say multiple people have died across the Midwest, due to the cold conditions.

The body of 18-year-old Gerald Belz was found behind an academic hall just before 3 a.m., Wednesday, January 30, according to a report by KCRG.

Belz was a pre-med major. His family told KCRG that doctors did not find alcohol in his system.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died. University officials say the death could have been caused by the extreme weather.

The National Weather Service says the wind chill around 3 a.m. was negative 51 degrees.

Others have died in Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois due to the extreme cold over the course of 24 hours.