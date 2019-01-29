What our cameras don’t always show you…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Our photojournalists see a lot during their day-to-day coverage of the Quad Cities; but during a winter cold snap, one particular situation called for a helping hand.

On Tuesday, January 29, News 8 photojournalist Scott was riding along with the Davenport Police Department, capturing how much more grueling an officer's daily duties can become when mixed with frigid temperatures.

Scott was riding along in a squad car when the officer stopped in a neighborhood to help free a resident's stuck truck. When Scott saw the officer could use a second pair of hands, he stepped away from the camera and onto the scene, demonstrating citizenship above all else.

With Scott's help, the pair was able to free the truck, getting the Davenport woman safely on her way.