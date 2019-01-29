Stranded in your car? Illinois Police say here’s how to survive

Related: What auto mechanics say you should check out on your car before attempting to drive in frigid temps

“Your car is a very good emergency shelter and is the easiest thing for emergency personnel to find. Too many times motorists have walked away from their car, crews find the vehicle within a matter of hours, but find the driver a few days or weeks later.”

“One other thing, if you have ‘send help’ or ‘send police’ signs, place them inside the window closest to traffic. It helps when other motorists are calling, many of which are local, familiar to the area and can give a more accurate location.”