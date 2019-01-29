Our News 8 family grew! Meet Denise’s baby, Everett Turner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We at Channel 8 and many of you at home have been in awe watching our very own Denise Hnytka carry her second baby with such grace. And now we are elated to announce, baby number two is finally here!

On Monday, January 28, 2019, Denise and her husband Turner welcomed their second child, a baby boy, into this world.

Everett Turner was born at 8:12 a.m. weighing 8-pounds 12-ounces. He's 20.5 inches long. Denise says the birth went well, baby is healthy, and mom is feeling good.

"Everett is a name we liked that means brave and strong," says Denise.

The middle name "Turner" is a family name on her husband's side.

On Tuesday, Everett met his partner-in-crime for life, Denise's oldest son, Abram, for the first time.

"Abram says "baby," but may not realize he's coming home with us," says Denise.

And for the record, Facebook, 69% of you were wrong! Denise is a "boy mom for life," and she couldn't be happier.

"I'm just thrilled to have another boy. It's fun because they already look so different from each other. Everett is a little smaller, and he has dark hair. Abram was a big fella with blonde hair. (Still is!)," says Denise.

We cannot wait to meet Everett, and we wish Denise, Turner, Abram and baby Everett all the very best.