In the Kitchen with Fareway: The Power of Eggs

They are a grocery store staple, but do you know how powerful eggs really are?

On Tuesday, January 29th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores told us about the new research giving us even more reasons to eat more eggs.

She also showed us how to make a fast, affordable, and healthy frittata that will use up all the eggs and vegetables sitting in your fridge - plus fill you up for the entire week!

Mixed Vegetable Frittata

Ingredients

10 large eggs

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

18 scallions, white part only, thinly sliced

2 shallots, peeled & thinly sliced

2 cups yellow zucchini, diced

3 cups Swiss chard, stemmed, chopped

2 tsp fresh thyme leaves, chopped

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

2 red bell peppers, roasted, peeled

3/4 lb. asparagus, ends removed, cut into 2" lengths

3 cups baby spinach

1 tomato, large, sliced into 8 rounds

16 basil leaves

1/2 lb fresh Mozzarella, sliced into 8 rounds

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Whisk the eggs and ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese together in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper as desired. Set aside.

In a cast iron pan, heat the olive oil and add the scallions, shallots, and cook 1 minute over medium heat. Add the zucchini and cook until they start to color. Add the Swiss chard and cook until wilted. Add thyme, pepper flakes, and cook to combine.

Add the bell peppers, asparagus, and salt to taste, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the asparagus are soft but still al dente, reduce heat and cook until completely tender.

Gently stir in the spinach, stirring often, until the spinach wilts. Increase the heat to medium-high and cook until most of the liquid is evaporated, stirring often, for about 2 to 6 minutes.

To prep the tomatoes and basil: Lay the tomato slices on a piece of paper towel. Cover with another paper towel and gently press to absorb extra moisture and set aside.

Pour the eggs over the vegetables, and reduce heat to low. Cook until you can see that the eggs are setting on top of the vegetables, about 5 minutes. Garnish top of eggs with tomato slices, and top each tomato with a basil leaf and slice of mozzarella.

Stack remaining 8 basil leaves, roll lengthwise, and cut crosswise into thin strips. Sprinkle basil and remaining Parmesan over the top of the frittata. Bake until the top of the frittata is browned and puffy, about 15 minutes. Remove it from the oven and let cool for a few minutes. Slice and serve immediately.