× How you can save money on your heating bill

Energy company Alliant Energy has a few tips to help homeowners save some cash on their heating costs during the winter.

Open the shades. The company advises opening the blinds, drapes or shades during the day to let in the sunshine. Then close them back up at night to keep the heat inside.

Turn down the thermostat. Turn the heat down at nighttime or when you’re away.

“You can save as much as 10 percent a year on heating by turning your thermostat back 7 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit from its normal setting for eight hours a day,” said the company.

Turn off fans. If left on, ventilating fans in the kitchen or bathroom can blow heated air out of the house.

“Turn them off after they’ve done their job.”

Click here for five other tips from Alliant Energy.

If you need additional assistance, applications are available for those in need of financial help.