× Watch: Illinois superintendent cancels school by singing in viral video

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — A superintendent is catching his community by surprise after posting a video where he cancels school by singing.

Alexander Moore, superintendent of Montmorency CCSD 145, took to Facebook to announce a snow day for his schools. Past posts show this is a common way the district announces things like cancellations.

However, where most announcements are simply text posts, this announcement was different.

His lyrics, sung to the tune of “Take It Easy” by the Eagles, were adapted to fit the snow day.

“Take it easy, take it easy. Don’t let the sound of your alarm drive you crazy,” Moore sings.

People were delighted to watch the video. One person commented, “Proud to call you my boss, Alex…and now that we know you can carry a tune we totally expect a talent show performance this year!”

Several schools across Illinois and Iowa cancelled or delayed classes on Monday, Jan. 28 after a snow storm rolled through the Midwest.