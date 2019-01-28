Ready for the Super Bowl? Sam’s Club is here to help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The biggest football game of the year is just around the corner, and Sam's Club can help you with all your watch party needs.

Manager Alison Welchans joined us Monday, January 28 during News 8 at 11 to show us some of the tasty items the store offers that will save you time and money.

If you're in a hurry and want to pick something up for a party that you're attending, the Member's Mark assortment of dips is a popular treat among members. They also have deliciously inspired appetizers like Kickin Queso Bites, Dynamite Shrimp and Sweet Onion Petals.

The showstopper is The Member's Mark Massive Meatball Pizza. It weighs 4 lbs. and takes less than 20 minutes to cook. It's yours for just $11.98.

If you're hosting a party, and you need a TV to watch the game on, you can buy a Samsung 65'' UHD Smart TV. The model has a three-year manufacturer's warranty for Sam's Club members versus the standard one-year warranty. It costs $649, which is $180 down from the regular price.

In the Sam's Club app, there's the Scan & Go function, where you can scan as you shop, pay for items on your phone, and bypass the checkout line. All you need to do is show the digital receipt at the door.

There is also Same Day Pickup. You can shop online or on the app and look for items marked 'Pick up in Club.' You can select an open time slot that aligns with your schedule. Sam's Club does all the shopping for you, and then you can pay when your arrive.