QC transit systems offering free rides during the cold

The Quad Cities’ three transit systems will be offering free fixed-route rides during a couple of the frigid days forecast for the end of January.

The free rides, offered by Metro, BettendorfTransit and Davenport CitiBus will be Tuesday and Wednesday, January 29 and 30.

“Riders are encouraged to use extra caution when traveling to and from stops,” read a statement from MetroLink.

Click here for transit routes and schedules for: Metro | BettendorfTransit | Davenport CitiBus