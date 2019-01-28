Port Byron resident stumps ABC’s Kelly & Ryan, wins big prize

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman from Port Byron, Illinois was on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Monday, January 28.

Christina Flesch was on the show via phone call, and was introduced on a segment called "Ice to meet you." The crew played a game where Christina offered two facts about herself; one was true and the other was a lie. Kelly and Ryan were tasked with figuring out which was real and which was fake.

Between the two options, Kelly and Ryan chose a tale where Christina's dog ran away from home and came back in the form of a Christmas miracle on December 25. They were duped. The real fact about Christina was a story about an unfortunate fall on New Year's Day leaving her with a broken ankle.

To Christina's benefit, the game was a gateway for her to win a mug and a week-long vacation.