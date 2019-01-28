× Iowa’s high school graduation rates remain #1 in the nation

DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement after new figures released by the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics show Iowa’s high school graduation rate remains the highest in the nation with 91 percent.

“Once again, Iowa is leading the nation when it comes to students graduating high school,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Education is a top priority for my administration and I am proud of our record investments in preK-12 education last year and my efforts to build on that with $93 million in additional dollars. While we can be proud of where we are, there’s a lot more work to do to ensure our students not only graduate high school but they do so ready to meet the demands of the 21st Century.”

“High school graduation opens the door to post-secondary education and training opportunities that lead to rewarding jobs, so it’s encouraging that Iowa continues to lead the nation in graduation rate,” said Ryan Wise, director of the Iowa Department of Education. “It’s essential that all Iowa students not only graduate from high school, but also graduate with the skills they need to succeed in college and in the workplace.”

The states with the top 5 graduation rates are Iowa (91 percent), New Jersey (90.5), Tennessee (89.8), Texas (89.7) and Kentucky (89.7).