× Historic, dangerous cold on track for most of the week…

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all areas through 6pm today for blowing and drifting snow. In addition, a flash-freeze is expected.

How ’bout that wind out there?!?! Blowing and drifting will continue in rural areas before winds subside enough to limit the coverage. Temperatures and wind chills will no doubt highlight our weather this week. The mercury which have been in the teens this afternoon will drop in the single digits this evening before dropping just below zero overnight.

Wind chills are already below zero and will continue to drop as low as 20 below by dawn Tuesday morning. Wind Chill Advisory begins this evening and continues until mid afternoon on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will struggle to reach 0 as wind chills will hover between -20 to -25 degrees. That’s cold!!

But now comes the life-threatening cold which is still on track that night into Wednesday and Wednesday night. Temperatures by Wednesday morning will range between -21 to -26 degrees with wind wind chills as lows as -55 in some spots. At that level, exposed skin begins to freeze in less than 5 minutes. Highs on Wednesday will only reach the minus teens with lows by dawn Thursday morning back in the 20s below zero. Naturally, several record lows will be broken during this stretch as well as the coolest high expected on Wednesday. That will likely be the coldest high ever recorded which goes back as far as 1871!

Fortunately, the past has shown that these extreme cold events lead to a ‘bounce back warm up’ I like to call it as temperatures will climb quickly from the upper 30s on Saturday to the 40s on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

