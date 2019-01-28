× Firefighters on scene of Moline business, nearby road blocked

MOLINE, Illinois — Firefighters were called to a store in Moline after passersby saw smoke coming from the building.

Crews were called to the 1600 block of 15th Street Place around 8:40 a.m. Monday, January 28. Smoke was coming out of the Stop & Save at that location. Haze could be seen around the building.

Firefighters cut holes into the side of the building and the roof to allow smoke to ventilate.

As crews worked, 15th Street Place was closed between 16th Avenue and 17th Avenue. As of 10 a.m., the roadway remained blocked.

The damages and cause were under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.