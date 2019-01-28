× Crews battle snow and ice at Rock Island house fire

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Firefighters battled more than just fire when called to a home on Jan. 28.

Crews responded to an emergency call shortly after the fire started at 10:30 a.m., Assistant Fire Chief Bob Graff said. Although the fire was quickly put out, getting to it was harder.

Firefighters had to move slowly at first, Graff said. Snow and ice was piled up around the house from several winter storms. This made getting inside the house to address the fire difficult.

Graff said the family was on the porch when they arrived. No one was injured.

The fire is still under investigation.