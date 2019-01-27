× WQAD’s own Marlena Midnite nominated for Horror Host Hall of Fame

MOLINE, Illinois- Marlena Midnite celebrates her tenth year hosting Midnite Mausoleum with a nomination to the Horror Host Hall of Fame.

Twice a week Marlena explores the strange and exciting world of horror and sci-fi cinema. Midnite Mausoleum airs every Friday on WQAD-TV Channel 8 and Saturday evening at 10:30 pm on MyTv 8-3.

To vote for Marlena visit the Horror Hall of Fame’s Facebook and grab a ballot. Voting ends February 15th.