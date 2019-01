Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday features the undefeated Pleasant Valley Girls Basketball team. The Spartans are 16-0 on the year ranked 9th at the time of the interview.

Rock Island Wrestling wins their first Western Big 6 Championship for the first time in 6 years.

FCA story of the week features twins that were FCA Huddle Leaders at the Summer Camp in Pella.

