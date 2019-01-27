× Sterling and Rock Falls without power

STERLING, Illinois- Power outages in Sterling and Rock Falls are being reported on January 27.

Areas in Sterling between Avenue L and 19th Avenue are experiencing power outages.

According to ComEd’s website power is estimated to be restored between 3:45 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. According to the map more than 1,500 people are impacted by the power outage. Warming shelters are being set up for those without power.

The cause of the power outage is under investigation.