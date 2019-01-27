Sterling and Rock Falls without power

Posted 2:57 pm, January 27, 2019, by , Updated at 03:00PM, January 27, 2019

The triangles on the map mark areas affected by the power outage.

STERLING, Illinois- Power outages in Sterling and Rock Falls are being reported on January 27.

Areas in Sterling between Avenue L and 19th Avenue are experiencing power outages.

The triangles on the map mark areas affected by the power outage.

According to ComEd’s website power is estimated to be restored between 3:45 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. According to the map more than 1,500 people are impacted by the power outage. Warming shelters are being set up for those without power.

The cause of the power outage is under investigation.