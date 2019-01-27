× Moline Hy-Vee to host breast cancer research fundraiser

MOLINE, Illinois- On February 2 a local fundraiser will show you can raise money for breast cancer research while still having fun.

Get Pink’d is a family friendly fundraiser at the Avenue of the Cities Hy-Vee in Moline from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event will feature karaoke, breast cancer themed games, prizes, and caricature drawings by Bill Douglass. Anyone who wears pink to the event will get the chance to enter into a 50/50 raffle drawing.

The event will also welcome back Hyvee’s DJ from On The Mic QC Entertainment who recently fought through her second breast cancer journey.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.