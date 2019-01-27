× Mobile home in rural Burlington burns down

BURLINGTON, Iowa- A child playing with a lighter lead to $15,000 worth of damages and a destroyed home.

At 9:32 a.m. on January 27 the Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported fire in rural West Burlington. In Timberline Estates a single mobile home showed fire and heavy smoke. Everyone was able to escape without injury and by 10:30 a.m. firefighters put out the blaze.

The two parents and their four children are now without a home as firefighters determined the mobile home a total loss. There were $5,000 in damages to the home and $10,000 to personal belongings inside the house. The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

An investigation revealed the fire was started by a child playing with a lighter. Officials are considering the fire accidental.