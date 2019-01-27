Judge orders demolition on Rock Island County Courthouse to proceed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Chief Circuit Judge of Rock Island County, Walter Braud, has ordered the immediate demolition of the historic Rock Island County Courthouse in a court order.

In the order, filed on Friday, January 25th, 2019, Judge Braud says it is in the best interests for the county to start demolition as soon as possible.

The order states "the building's present condition poses a real and present danger to the 1,000 persons per week that enter the newly constructed Annex, which is located less than 40 feet away from the courthouse."

Judge Braud says any further delay could jeopardize contracts with companies taking the antiquated building down.

Braud cited that there is "no just cause or legal reasons exist for further demolition delay."

According to the order, a third party lawsuit seeking to stop demolition was dismissed.

Judge Braud also says the circuit court is exempt from the Illinois State Agency Historic Resources Preservation Act and the Department of Natural Resources. The order says they have no authority to review the demolition decision.

The date and time of the demolition has not been decided.

