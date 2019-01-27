Ice jams cause Rock River in Moline to rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The National Weather Service is monitoring river levels on the Rock River at Moline.

On Friday, January 18th, the Rock River at Moline was at 9.2 feet at 2:30 in the afternoon. Levels rose to 11.87 feet Saturday morning.

This is just below flood stage, which is 12 feet.

Rich Kinney with The National Weather Service says the fluctuating levels are due to ice jams. Kinney says it is common for river levels to fluctuate in this kind of weather.

"The key thing to keep in mind about these freeze up ice jams is that they are very unpredictable," Kinney said. "You can get fluctuations of several feet in a really short amount of time, so what we do is really encourage folks along the river to pay attention."

The river had dropped to 11 feet by Saturday, January 26th.

Kinney says the Rock River is more prone to ice jams than the Mississippi River.

"The channel is smaller and it has more twists and turns for ice to get stuck," Kinney said. With freezing temperatures in the forecast, Kinney says the river could rise again.

Kinney says The National Weather Service will continue to monitor river levels.