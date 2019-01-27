× City of Sterling declares snow emergency

STERLING, Illinois- The City of Sterling has issued a snow emergency for January 27 in anticipation of heavy snow.

Starting at 5 p.m. cars may not park on snow routes until snowfall stops and the roads have been cleared.

There will be no parking allowed in the Central Business District from 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Odd and even parking is enacted, which means on even days of the month, park on the side of the street with even addresses. On odd, park on the side with odd addresses.

Cars parked in the wrong areas will be ticketed and may be towed.

