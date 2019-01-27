× Blood donations down due to winter weather

DAVENPORT, Iowa- More than 600 blood donations were lost due to cancelled blood drives and donor’s inability to travel in the snow.

Between January 21 and January 25 blood drives were scheduled at three high schools, but due to poor weather school was called off. A single high school blood drive can lead to over 100 donations. The cancellation of three drives leaves the local blood supply lighter than desired.

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is seeking additional donors to make sure the local blood supply remains steady. “Patient need at the hospitals we serve never stops,” said Amanda Hess, Director for Donor Relations. Donated blood goes toward women facing complications in birth, emergency situations, surgery, and more.

Donated blood can be separated into multiple products, meaning one person’s donation can help up to four people. To set up an appointment either schedule a time online or call (800) 747-5401. The Blood Center operates three Donor Centers in the Quad Cities and one in Muscatine and holds mobile blood drives across the region.

With the forecast looking like more snow it’s likely donor centers will continue to see a drop in donations. To recognize donors who provide this lifesaving resource during January, the blood center will give out a green “Love to Give” T-shirt to registered donors.