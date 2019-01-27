Accumulating snowfall still on track to arrive late Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the Quad Cities beginning 6pm this evening through 6pm Monday evening. A Winter Storm WARNING has been issued for Jo Daviess County.

A potent winter storm is still on track to reach the Quad Cities region by this evening bringing a round of accumulating snowfall and strong winds.

The heaviest period of snow is likely to take place after midnight area-wide with locations along and north of US 20 seeing the the most significant accumulations. Further south towards Galesburg and Burlington a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is possible after midnight.

Total snow accumulations will range from 1-2 inches south of the Quad Cities, to 2-4 here in the QC Metro, and heavier amounts of 4-6 inches from Monticello to Mount Carroll, Sterling/Rock Falls, and Dixon. Even further to the north around Galena, Freeport, and Rockford amounts of more than 6 inches appear likely.

Behind this storm system extremely dangerous wind chills will move in for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. All three days will feature wind chill values plummeting to as low as -40 and even -60 in spots. Many schools will likely be canceled and it is recommended you remain indoors. If you MUST travel, a winter weather survival kit in your vehicle will be crucial.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke